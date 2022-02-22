What's in Store for Rocket Companies (RKT) in Q4 Earnings?

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT will report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the other, posting an earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.65 billion, indicating 43.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been affected by a decline in gain on sale revenues. Weak EBITDA performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at 37 cents per share, indicating a 67.5% year-over-year decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RKT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rocket has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rocket Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rocket Companies, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Opendoor has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.9%, on average. OPEN’s shares have declined 63.8% in the past year.

Nielsen NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average. Nielsen’s shares have declined 26.6% in the past year.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average. CCO shares have surged 90.3% in the past year.

