What's in Store for Rocket Companies (RKT) in Q3 Earnings?

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT will report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, posting an earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.92 billion, indicating 36.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been affected by a decline in gain on sale of loans and interest income. Weak EBITDA performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at 48 cents per share, indicating a 60.3% year-over-year decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Rocket this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rocket has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Affirm Holdings AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SoFi Technologies SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

