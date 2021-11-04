What's in Store for Riot Blockchain (RIOT) in Q3 Earnings?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT is expected to register strong top- and bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported third quarter of 2021.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, posting an earnings surprise of 113.8%, on average.

Riot Blockchain’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly driven by growth in mining revenues and the mining revenue margin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $77.4 million while that for earnings stand at 41 cents per share, both indicating more than 100% jump, year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Riot Blockchainthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Riot Blockchain has an Earnings ESP of -13.94% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Riot Blockchain, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Riot Blockchain, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Affirm Holdings AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SoFi Technologies SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.