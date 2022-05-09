What's in Store for Riot Blockchain (RIOT) in Q1 Earnings?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT is expected to register strong top-line growth in the to-be-reported first quarter of 2022. The top line is likely to have been significantly driven by growth in mining revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $82.3 million, indicating more than 100% jump year over year.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and surpassed once, posting an earnings surprise of -62.1%, on average. The consensus mark for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 11 cents compared with earnings of 3 cents in the year ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Riot Blockchain this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Riot Blockchain has an Earnings ESP of +25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Riot Blockchain, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Riot Blockchain, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Marqeta MQ has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Marqeta’s shares have lost 54.4% year to date compared with 8.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Matterport MTTR has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Matterport‘s shares have lost 75.9% year to date compared with 39% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Affirm Holdings AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +23.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Affirm‘s shares have lost 75.2% year to date compared with 36.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.