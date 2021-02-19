What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q4 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q4 Expectations

Unfavorable impact of internal growth and acquisitions is likely to have weighed on Republic Services' fourth-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $2.55 billion, indicating a decline of 1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Going by the lines of business, the consensus estimate for Collection revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 1.4%. The consensus mark for Transfer revenues is pegged at $137 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. The consensus estimate for Landfill revenues is pegged at $322 million, indicating a decline of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Environmental revenues is pegged at $22.76 million, indicating a massive year-over-year decline of 52.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, indicating a decline of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.

TransBlueTBI has an Earnings ESP of +75.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Rocket Companies RKT has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank #2.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Get Free Report



TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



WEX Inc. (WEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.