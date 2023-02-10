What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q4 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, after market open.

RSG has an impressive earnings surprise history of 8%, having surpassed the consensus estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

Q4 Expectations

Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions are likely to have aided Republic Services' fourth-quarter 2022 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.46 billion, indicating growth of 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, remaining flat with the year-ago actual figure. Higher operating expenses are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of +7.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Accenture plc ACN has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023.

ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +15.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2%, on average.

