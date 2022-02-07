What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q4 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q4 Expectations

Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions are likely to have aided Republic Services' fourth-quarter 2021 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $2.87 billion, indicating growth of 11.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.01 per share, indicating growth of 1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Genpact ( G ) has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 11, before market open. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have risen 16% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

Avis Budget ( CAR ) has an Earnings ESP of +3.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 14, after market close.

Avis Budget has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 317.2% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4%.

S&P Global ( SPGI ) has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 8, before market open.

S&P Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

S&P Global’s shares have surged 27.3% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

