What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q3 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q3 Expectations

Unfavorable impact of internal growth, volume declines and temporary suspension or reduction of customers’ service levels are likely to have weighed on Republic Services' third-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $2.58 billion, indicating a decline of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The expected decline is likely to get partially offset by the positive impact of acquisitions and average yield.

Going by lines of business, the consensus estimate for Collection revenues is pegged at $1.91 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 3.2%. The consensus mark for Transfer revenues is pegged at $147 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.2%.

The consensus estimate for Landfill revenues is pegged at $323 million, indicating a decline of 5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Deferral of jobs might have weighed on landfill revenues.

The consensus mark for Environmental revenues is pegged at $29.47 million, indicating a massive year-over-year decline of 49.2%. Decrease in drilling activity and delay of in-plant project work might have weighed on environmental services’ top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share, indicating a decline of 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2020 earnings.

Envestnet ENV has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Verisk VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +23.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.

