What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q1 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 5, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

Favorable impact of acquisitions is likely to have aided Republic Services' first-quarter 2021 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $2.61 billion, indicating growth of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, indicating growth of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

BGSF BGSF has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Avis BudgetCAR has an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.

