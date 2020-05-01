What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q1 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 5, after market close.

So far this year, shares of Republic Services have lost 12.6% compared with 24.1% decline of the industry it belongs to and 8.8% decrease of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

Strength across Republic Services’ collection, disposal and recycling processing businesses and positive impact of internal growth and acquisitions are likely to have driven its revenues in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $2.54 billion, indicating growth of 3% from the year-ago period reported figure. In fourth-quarter 2019, total revenues of $2.58 billion increased 1.8% year over year.

Consistent efforts in managing costs and capitalizing on favorable solid waste trends helped Republic Services price in excess cost inflation and expand operational efficiency. Fourth-quarter 2019 earnings are expected to reflect this. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share, indicating growth of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. In fourth-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents increased 13.8% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -3.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks investors may consider from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2020 earnings.

ServiceMaster SERV has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on May 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Green Dot GDOT has an Earnings ESP of +3.83% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on May 11.

ICF International ICFI has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on May 5.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.