What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q1 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions are likely to have aided Republic Services' first-quarter 2022 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $2.90 billion, indicating growth of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.05 per share, indicating growth of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 62.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +29.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.2%.

Opendoor Technologies has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.54%, on average.

FLEETCOR FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

FLEETCOR has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16%.

