What's in Store for Rambus (RMBS) This Earnings Season?

Rambus RMBS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $103 million, calling for a rise of 1.9%, year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, which suggests a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss per share of 3 cents.

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 108.4%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors

Rambus’ quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from the current work-from-home and learn-from-home trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social-distancing measures to contain the spread of coronavirus have spurred demand for PCs, notebooks and other office equipment, and network peripherals, apart from gaming and other leisure devices. Meanwhile, utilization of drones and other robots, contactless delivery tools, has also surged globally.

This, in turn, has fueled chip demand from PC manufacturers and data-center operators. Hence, Rambus, which offers components to semiconductor manufacturers, is anticipated to have gained from this scenario during the quarter under review.

Moreover, Rambus’ quarterly performance is likely to have gained from the growing momentum of tokenization solutions. In addition to mobile payments and retail, the company has expanded tokenization offerings in markets like account-based payments, e-commerce and blockchain.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Rambus this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rambus currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:

CDW Corporation CDW has an Earnings ESP of +6.76% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ON Semiconductor ON has an Earnings ESP of +7.94% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

Skyworks Solutions SWKS has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

