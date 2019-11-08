What's in Store for Radiant Logistics (RLGT) in Q1 Earnings?

Radiant Logistics RLGT is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 30, 2019) results on Nov 12, after market close.



The company has an impressive earnings history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 29.5%.



Let’s see whether the company is able to repeat its success story in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors Likely at Play



Akin to the last few quarters, the company’s U.S. segment (contributing to majority of the top line) is expected to have performed impressively in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, within the U.S. segment, transportation and value-added services are anticipated to have realized solid net revenues.



Additionally, international revenues from Canada are expected to have been strong in the quarter to be reported. Further, encouraging segmental results are expected to get reflected in Radiant Logistics’ cash flows. Reduced cost of transportation and other services might as well get reflected in the company’s bottom line.



However, the soft freight environment is likely to hurt the results for the fiscal first quarter. Rising personnel expenses might have further dampened earnings.

Earnings Whispers



Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Radiant Logistics this earnings season. The odds of a beat increase with a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). However, that is not the case here as highlighted below.



Earnings ESP: Radiant Logistics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 12 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Radiant Logistics sports a Zacks Rank of 1 but the 0.00% ESP makes the surprise prediction difficult. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Highlights of Q4 Fiscal 2019 Earnings



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 15 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The bottom line also improved year over year, aided by lower costs on transportation and other services. Higher revenues at the U.S. and Canada segments also drove this performance. However, the company’s revenues of $204.65 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.18%. The top line also declined year over year.



Stocks to Consider



Investors may consider the following stocks as they possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the next quarterly release.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 30, 2019) results on Nov 14.



ScanSource, Inc. SCSC has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will announce first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 30, 2019) results on Nov 12.



Golar LNG Limited GLNG has an Earnings ESP of +16.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 (ended Sep 30, 2019) earnings numbers on Nov 26.



