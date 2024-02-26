What's in Store for Qurate Retail (QRTEA) in Q4 Earnings?

Qurate Retail QRTEA is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, which compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 5 cents per share. The figure has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qurate Retail Group, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Qurate Retail’s growing focus on merchandise assortment and enhanced programming solutions is expected to have benefited its top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Strong momentum across gardening and food and kitchen categories is expected to have boosted the company’s revenues during the to-be-reported quarter.



Growing momentum in home decor demand, driven by its robust seasonal products, is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the fourth quarter.



Strength in the company’s wellness and supplements product offering is expected to have driven top-line growth during the quarter under review.



The company’s robust pricing strategies and fulfillment operations to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and manage inventory are likely to have aided it in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, softness in classic and contemporary apparel and electronics markets is expected to have negatively impacted top-line growth during the fourth quarter.



Rising inflationary pressure, interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties are likely to have been headwinds for the company during the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Qurate Retail has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 75 cents per share.



Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Burlington Stores is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s earnings is pinned at $3.25 per share, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Compugen CGEN has an Earnings ESP of +451.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Compugen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEN’s earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter loss of 4 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.