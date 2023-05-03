What's in Store for Prestige Consumer (PBH) in Q4 Earnings?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $278.8 million, indicating a 4.5% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter has been stable at $1.04 per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests 14.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect total revenues to be up 4.6% year over year to $279.1 million and the bottom line to grow 12.7% to $1.03 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



In the last reported quarter, this healthcare and household cleaning products company delivered an earnings surprise of 3%. The company recorded an earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Prestige Consumer’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from its efficient brand-building strategies, robust e-commerce business and market share gains. PBH has been experiencing high demand for a while across certain categories, brands and channels. PBH has been making multi-year e-commerce investments for a while now.



On its last earning call, management provided encouraging fourth-quarter guidance. For the aforementioned period, it expects revenues in the range of $278-$280 million, suggesting growth in mid-single digits. Earnings per share (EPS) are likely to be $1.40 in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the year-ago quarter, reported and adjusted EPS were $1.02 and 91 cents, respectively.



Management also raised its guidance for full fiscal 2023 organic revenue growth to 3% compared with 2-3% growth expected earlier. The company also believes that it is well-positioned for continued growth in fiscal 2024.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Prestige Consumer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Prestige Consumer has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present.

3 More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank #1. BYD is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 numbers on Jul 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $890.4 million, which suggests decline of 0.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boyd Gaming's quarterly earnings has moved up 10 cents in the past 30 days to $1.58 per share, suggesting growth of 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. BYD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ has an Earnings ESP of +6.76% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, which suggests growth of 6.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ Wholesales’ quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 84 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. BJ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK has an Earnings ESP of +7.36% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $703.6 million, which suggests a decline of 4.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ quarterly earnings has moved up 6 cents in the past 30 days to $2.60 per share, suggesting growth of 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.