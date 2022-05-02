What's in Store for Post Holdings' (POST) Q2 Earnings?

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to witness a decline in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,381 million, suggesting a decline of 6.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Post Holdings’ bottom line is likely to be in line with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down 21.6% to 29 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consumer packaged goods company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 26.8%, on average. Post Holdings registered a negative earnings surprise of 14.7% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Post Holdings has been facing challenges related to labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply chain disruptions across all business segments. These headwinds are affecting the company’s sales and increasing manufacturing costs. The persistence of these factors is likely to have been a threat to Post Holdings’ performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022.



In its last earnings call, management stated that it expects a sequential decline at BellRing in the to-be-reported quarter. That said, Post Holdings’ foodservice business is likely to have witnessed improvement. The company’s strategic pricing actions are yielding. Post Holdings is also benefiting from its focus on prudent acquisitions.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Post Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -18.97%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hostess Brands TWNK has an Earnings ESP of +3.99% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The consensus mark for Hostess Brands’ revenues is pegged at $303.7 million, indicating an increase of 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hostess Brands’ quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents suggests growth of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. TWNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 6%, on average.



Hormel Foods HRL has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for Hormel Foods’ revenues is pegged at $3,001 million, indicating an increase of 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ quarterly EPS of 46 cents suggests a rise of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. HRL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is anticipated to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ revenues is pegged at $117.6 million, indicating growth of 135.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 200% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CELH delivered an earnings beat of 156.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



