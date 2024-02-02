What's in Store for PNM Resources (PNM) in Q4 Earnings?

PNM Resources PNM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 6 before market open. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 18.46% in the last quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

PNM Resources’ fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by lower transmission margins, higher interest expenses and lower fixed-income performance in its decommissioning trust.



PNM Resources’ load growth in the fourth quarter is expected to remain flat as ramp-up from its large industrial customers remained behind schedule. Meanwhile, improvement in residential and commercial customer groups is likely to have created some demand.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNM’s earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, on par with the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales stands at $705 million, suggesting an increase of 22.44% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNM Electric and TNMP Electric’s total revenues is pegged at $525 million and $180 million, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PNM this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

PNM Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PNM Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PNM Resources, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: PNM Resources has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PNM carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



The Southern Company SO is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 15 before market open. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 presently.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



