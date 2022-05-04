What's in Store for Pangaea Logistics (PANL) in Q1 Earnings?

Pangaea Logistics PANL is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 10, after market close.

The transportation company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 32.72%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has more than doubled to 32 cents per share over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine the factors that are likely to have impacted PANL’s March-quarter performance.

We expect Pangaea Logistics’ first-quarter bottom-line result to take a hit from escalated charter hire and voyage expenses. With oil price rising, fuel costs are shooting up. This, in turn, might have flared up the operating costs in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, supply-chain-induced operational disruptions are likely to have negatively impacted this shipping company’s performance in the March quarter.

However, the bullish sentiment surrounding the drybulk market is a huge blessing for Pangaea Logistics and is likely to have boosted its top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Revenues are likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter owing to an uptick in the average time charter equivalent rates achieved by PANL’s vessels.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Pangaea Logistics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. However, that is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Pangaea Logistics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Pangaea Logistics sports a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Pangaea Logistics’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share (excluding 22 cents from non-recurring items) of 56 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The bottom line surged 42.86% year over year. Moreover, revenues of $78.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.1 million. The top line expanded 32.43% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Air Lease Corporation AL and Euronav NV ( EURN ) as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Air Lease has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. AL will release first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5.

Air Lease’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from steady fleet growth, increased cash collections and an improved aircraft sales activity. With airline operations steadily recovering, improved lease demand is likely to have boosted its top line.

Euronav has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently. EURN will announce first-quarter 2022 results on May 12.

EURN banks on the optimism surrounding increased tanker demand. However, high fuel costs are hurting EURN’s bottom line.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





