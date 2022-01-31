What's in Store for OneWater Marine's (ONEW) Q1 Earnings?

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 3. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 14.4%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal first-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating an improvement of 49.3% from 71 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $254.8 million, up 19% year over year.

Factors to Note

The company’s fiscal first-quarter results are likely to reflect an increase in average unit price of new and pre-owned boats. Increase in service, parts and other sales, and acquisitions might have driven the company’s performance. Emphasis on technological investments and inventory planning tools, and good retail demand also bode well. For fiscal 2022, the company expects same store sales to be up high-single digits.



However, pandemic-induced supply and carrier constraints are likely to have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter's performance. This along with inability to manage inventory and anticipate changing consumer preferences and buying trends are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s operations in the fiscal first quarter.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

OneWater Marine Inc. price-eps-surprise | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for OneWater Marine this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: OneWater Marine has an Earnings ESP +4.94%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +42.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of PlayAGS have gained 39.8% in the past year. AGS’s earnings topped the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 33.3%.



Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Oxford Industries have appreciated 28% in the past year. OXM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average surprise being 96.7%.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Boyd Gaming have surged 27.7% in the past year. BYD’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 56.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.