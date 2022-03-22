What's in Store for One Stop Systems' (OSS) Q4 Earnings?

One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 24.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects total revenues of $17.1 million, indicating growth of 23% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is also pegged at $17.1 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating growth of 75% from the year-ago reported figure. The figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Factors to Consider

In the fourth quarter, One Stop Systems is expected to have continued benefiting from its solid momentum across the media and entertainment markets on the back of improving sales of its ruggedized servers.



The robust core OSS business is likely to have driven top-line growth in the quarter to be reported, owing to rising shipments to large media and entertainment customers,



The growing demand for the company's differentiated military AI transportable data processing and storage products is anticipated to have been a tailwind.



The introduction of One Stop Systems’ new standard platform is expected to have aided customer wins and bolstered customer engagement in the quarter under review.



The company’s strengthening momentum among new applications within key accounts is likely to have contributed well.



Its expanding customer base, along with its well-performing European subsidiary, Bressner organization, is expected to have aided the quarterly performance.



The solid execution of preplanned inventory strategies and aggressive sales efforts in the Bressner organization is anticipated to have been a major positive.



However, the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions are expected to get reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for One Stop Systems this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



One Stop Systems has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

