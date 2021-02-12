What's in Store for Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q4 Earnings?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 16. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 20%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Occidental Petroleum’s fourth-quarter production is expected to have been driven by Permian and other domestic basin assets, offset by scheduled maintenance and seasonal weather contingencies in the Gulf of Mexico. Courtesy of the company’s cost-management initiatives, fourth-quarter operating and overhead costs are likely to have remained low.



Proper management and reduction of debts are likely to have further lowered capital servicing cost, and had a positive impact on earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total fourth-quarter production is pegged at 1,149 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day. The company expects fourth-quarter production in the range of 1,105-1,155 MBOE/d and output from Permian Resources within 360-380 MBOE/d.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line for the fourth quarter is pegged at a loss of 53 cents per share, indicating a 76.7% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you see below.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -3.66%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Cactus Inc. WHD is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +32.35% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PDC Energy Inc. PDCE is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.77% and sports a Zacks Rank 1.



EOG Resources EOG is set to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.83% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

