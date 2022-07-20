What's in Store for NXP Semiconductors' (NXPI) Q2 Earnings?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 25.

For the second quarter, NXPI anticipates revenues in the range of $3.18-$3.38 billion, indicating 22-30% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $3.27 billion, implying growth of 26.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, which has been unchanged for the past 30 days, is pegged at $3.39 per share, indicating growth of 42.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

NXPI beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.2%.

Key Factors to Note

NXP Semiconductors’ second-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by strong momentum across radar, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management.

Strong customer demand, robust products and design win momentum are anticipated to have continued benefiting NXPI in the quarter under review.

NXP Semiconductors has been gaining momentum in the Automotive end market owing to increased content, robust sensing, processing and control applications. This is likely to have remained a tailwind in the second quarter.

Solid momentum in connected edge processing, connectivity and security is expected to have driven NXPI’s revenues in the Industrial & IoT end market in the quarter under discussion.

NXP Semiconductors has been gaining traction for mobile-embedded power solutions, which might have supported its quarterly performance. The growing adoption of secure mobile wallets and secure ultrawideband solutions is also expected to have been another positive.

In the second quarter, NXPI introduced the MCX portfolio of microcontrollers for advancement in smart homes, smart factories, smart cities and across many emerging industrial and IoT edge applications. This is likely to have been a tailwind for the to-be-reported quarter.

However, the global coronavirus-driven economic crisis has been rendering volatility to the semiconductor market. This might get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Also, the pandemic-driven lockdowns in China are likely to have remained a headwind in the June quarter.

Supply-chain constraints, long lead times and the unending Russia-Ukraine war are also expected to have been concerns. Rising expenses related to research & development, and selling, general & administrative costs might have affected NXPI’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NXP Semiconductorsthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NXP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

