What's in Store for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) in Q1 Earnings?

NXP Semiconductors NXPI is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 1.



For the first quarter, NXPI expects revenues between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion, suggesting a decline of 8-1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3 billion, indicating a fall of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



NXPI anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $2.82 per share and $3.22 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, indicating a decline of 12.5% from the previous-year ago quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

NXP Semiconductors' strengthening momentum in the automotive end-market on the back of solid adoption of xEV is likely to have boosted its performance during the first quarter.



Further, strength in auto radar systems, auto electrification systems, inverter control and battery management system is expected to have been a tailwind. Also, strong momentum in the S32 domain and sonar processor family might have contributed well.



NXPI expects Automotive revenues to grow in the mid-teens percent range from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



In addition, strong demand for NXP Semiconductors’ gallium nitride-based solutions due to faster than anticipated industry transition to gallium nitride from LDMOS technology is expected to have driven its top-line growth in the communication infrastructure market.



For the first quarter, NXP expects Communication Infrastructure & Other revenues to be flat on a year-over-year basis.



This apart, the company’s Industrial and IoT revenues are expected to have benefited from solid momentum in crossover and i.MX application processor.



However, sluggishness in the consumer IoT market is expected to have remained a major headwind.



For the first quarter, management expects Industrial and IoT revenues to be down in the low 30% range year over year.



Further, slowdown of ultra-wideband due to softness in the Android handset market, which is the main mobile market for the company’s ultra-wideband solutions, is expected to have affected NXPI’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company expects Mobile revenues to be down in the mid-40% range on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NXPI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



NXP Semiconductors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

