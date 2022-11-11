What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Nu Holdings Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a penny per share, indicating no change from its prior quarter’s reading.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Nu Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nu Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a local-currency basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding a cent from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been steady over the past year. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.



