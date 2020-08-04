What's in Store for Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q2 Earnings?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 90.4%.

Q2 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $2.19, against earnings of $1.30 in the prior-year quarter. In the past seven days, estimates for current quarter have remained stable. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $3.38 million, suggesting a decline of 99.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

The cruise industry has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus-induced crisis. The company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect sharp decline owing to cruise cancellations. Notably, the company had suspended global cruise operation beginning mid-March on account of the pandemic. Due to the ongoing crisis scenario, bookings for 2020 have declined significantly. Moreover, cash burn owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdowns might have weighed on the company’s to-be-reported quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Norwegian Cruise this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Norwegian Cruise, which shares space with Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL, has an Earnings ESP of -3.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this quarter.



Callaway Golf Company ELY has an Earnings ESP of +222.5% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF has an Earnings ESP of +180.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

