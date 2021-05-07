What's in Store for NortonLifeLock's (NLOK) Q4 Earnings?

NortonLifeLock NLOK is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 10.

The company projects quarterly revenues between $655 million and $665 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $657.9 million, calling for a year-over-year decrease of 7.9%.

The company projects non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations between 37 cents and 39 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 37 cents per share, suggesting a whopping 42.3% year-over-year jump.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 24.1%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

NortonLifeLock’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect benefits from increased demand for cybersecurity and ID analytics solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave.

Notably, a huge global workforce has been working remotely in order to contain the spread of the virus. However, more people logging into employers' networks requires greater security. This trend is likely to have spurred demand for the company’s products during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Moreover, the fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the expansion of its Norton 360 memberships to more countries in the EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin American regions, in a bid to offer a broader range of cyber safety products.

Apart from these, strong client retention and renewal rates are anticipated to have aided its fiscal fourth-quarter top-line growth. At the end of the fiscal third quarter, NortonLifeLock’s client-retention rate was 85%. The Norton antivirus maker’s sustained focus on growing partner channel and employee benefit programs is likely to have boosted its performance during the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NortonLifeLock this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NortonLifeLock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

