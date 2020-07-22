What's in Store for Norfolk Southern (NSC) in Q2 Earnings?

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 29, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings have declined 9% to $1.52 per share over the past 60 days. Moreover, it has an impressive earnings history. The company’s earnings have outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missed the same in one). Norfolk Southern has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have influenced the company’s second-quarter performance.

As witnessed in the first quarter, freight volumes are likely to have been weak in the June-end quarter, impacting the company’s overall performance. Declining shipment volumes stemming from coronavirus-induced issues are likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter revenues. Also, supply chain disruptions are expected to have affected Norfolk Southern’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Apart from the coronavirus-related headwind, coal segment weakness due to low natural gas prices and unfavorable weather conditions is also likely to have affected the company’s performance in the June-end quarter.

Intermodal revenues are also expected to have declined due to fall in international volumes from the coronavirus pandemic and excess truck capacity. Moreover, plant shutdowns due to coronavirus are likely to have had put pressure on automotive volumes. The Zacks consensus Estimate for intermodal revenue has declined 9.6% sequentially.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern’s overall performance in the second quarter is likely to have improved owing to low fuel costs. This, in turn, might have improved the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) and driven the bottom line too. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating ratio improved to 69% from its March-end reported figure. Notably, a lower value of this key metric is desirable.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Norfolk Southern this time around. This is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Norfolk Southern has an Earnings ESP of -5.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.44 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Norfolk Southern carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

Norfolk Southern's first-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.58 per share (excluding $1.11 from non-recurring items) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19. Moreover, the bottom line inched up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Railway operating revenues in the quarter under review came in at $2,625 million, edging past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,558 million. However, the top line declined 7.8% year over year due to an 11% drop in total volumes owing to weak energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

