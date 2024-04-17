What's in Store for Norfolk Southern (NSC) in Q1 Earnings?

Norfolk Southern Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Norfolk Southern Corporation price-eps-surprise | Norfolk Southern Corporation Quote
What Our Model SaysOur proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Norfolk Southern this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here. Norfolk Southern has an Earnings ESP of -0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Highlights of Q4Norfolk Southern's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 51 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.83 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90. Railway operating revenues were $3.073 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.109 billion. The top line decreased 5.1% year over year, with all key segments, including Merchandise, Intermodal and Coal, registering deterioration in revenues.
Stocks to ConsiderHere are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2024 earnings. American Airlines AAL has an Earnings ESP of +6.51% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. AAL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has declined 21.74% over the past 60 days. AAL has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average beat is 119%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB has an Earnings ESP of +4.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. WAB is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 24. WAB has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.63%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
