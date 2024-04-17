What's in Store for Norfolk Southern (NSC) in Q1 Earnings?

Norfolk Southern Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

NSC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24 before market open. The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only once in the preceding four quarters and missing thrice, the average miss being 1.66%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation price-eps-surprise | Norfolk Southern Corporation Quote

What Our Model Says

Highlights of Q4

Stocks to Consider

Let's see how things have shaped up for NSC this earnings season. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, which indicates a 2.86% decline from the year-ago reported level. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by below-par performances of all three key segments — Merchandise, Intermodal and Coal. Softness in overall volumes due to headwinds like weak freight conditions, supply-chain woes and slower network velocity is likely to hurt the top line. Moreover, NSC's bottom line continues to grapple with high expenses. The recent negotiations with various labor groups are also likely to have pushed labor costs higher in the first-quarter of 2024. High debt acts as another headwind. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSC's first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 0.77% in the past 60 days to $2.61 per share. However, Norfolk Southern's focus on improving service, safety, and productivity despite the challenges is commendable.Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Norfolk Southern this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here. Norfolk Southern has an Earnings ESP of -0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter Norfolk Southern's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 51 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.83 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90. Railway operating revenues were $3.073 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.109 billion. The top line decreased 5.1% year over year, with all key segments, including Merchandise, Intermodal and Coal, registering deterioration in revenues.Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2024 earnings. AAL has an Earnings ESP of +6.51% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here AAL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has declined 21.74% over the past 60 days. AAL has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average beat is 119%. WAB has an Earnings ESP of +4.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. WAB is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 24. WAB has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.63%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.