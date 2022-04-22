What's in Store for Noodles & Company's (NDLS) Q1 Earnings?
Noodles & Company NDLS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 162.5%.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 17 cents, which remained unchanged over the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the Company had reported a loss of 2 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $112.8 million, suggesting growth of 2.9% year over year.
Factors to Note
Noodles & Company’s first-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from streamlining of menu and innovation, effective marketing strategy and increased focus on the off-premise business. An increase in digital sales continues to favor the Company. New restaurant openings might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. During first-quarter 2022, the Company opened seven restaurants. It is anticipated to have witnessed an increase in traffic in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, high costs from restaurant operations and increased labor expenses may have weighed on Noodles & Company’s earnings in the quarter to be reported.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Noodles & Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Noodles & Company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The Company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Chipotle have gained 3.6% in the past year. CMG's earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL has an Earnings ESP of +11.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Cracker Barrel have declined 24.6% in the past year. CBRL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 350.5%, on average.
Groupon, Inc. GRPN has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Groupon have declined 57.2% in the past year. GRPN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 396.7%, on average.
