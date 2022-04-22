What's in Store for Noodles & Company's (NDLS) Q1 Earnings?

Noodles & Company NDLS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 162.5%.

Q1 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 17 cents, which remained unchanged over the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the Company had reported a loss of 2 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $112.8 million, suggesting growth of 2.9% year over year.

Factors to Note

Noodles & Company’s first-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from streamlining of menu and innovation, effective marketing strategy and increased focus on the off-premise business. An increase in digital sales continues to favor the Company. New restaurant openings might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. During first-quarter 2022, the Company opened seven restaurants. It is anticipated to have witnessed an increase in traffic in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, high costs from restaurant operations and increased labor expenses may have weighed on Noodles & Company’s earnings in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Noodles & Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Noodles & Company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The Company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

