What's in Store for Noble Midstream's (NBLX) Q2 Earnings?

Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 3. In the last reported quarter, the firm delivered an earnings surprise of 133.3%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Noble Midstream responded to the unprecedented economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak by reducing organic capital, deferring project expenditures and reducing quarterly cash distribution. All these initiatives are expected to positively impact second-quarter results.



Also, these factors are expected to have offset weaker cash flow due to a decline in production from E&P companies in the second quarter and aided the firm in debt reduction.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 38 cents per unit, while the same for revenues is $164.4 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Noble Midstream this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Noble Midstream Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise

Noble Midstream Partners LP price-eps-surprise | Noble Midstream Partners LP Quote

Earnings ESP: The firm’s Earnings ESP is +18.42%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Noble Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2.

