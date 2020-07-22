What's in Store for NextEra Energy's (NEE) Q2 Earnings?

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 24, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 7.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Even amid the novel coronavirus, the company fulfilled its commitment to users in the second quarter by efficiently operating the generation fleet, and made full utilization of Transmission & Distribution systems.



Although lockdown and social distancing norms created challenges in the second quarter, the company continued with construction projects within budget.



Defying a pretty tough second quarter, it is expected to have benefited from higher residential demand as millions of Americans stayed at home to follow social distancing guidelines. However, drop in demand from commercial and industrial groups might have offset some of its gain from the residential group.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.50 per share and $5.27 billion, respectively. The projected revenues and earnings indicate an improvement of 6.03%, and 6.38%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.40%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

