What's in Store for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q1 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 earnings on Apr 22, before market open. The partnership delivered a positive earnings surprise of 13.64% in the last reported quarter.



The partnership has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 164.17%, on average.



Factors to Consider



The partnership’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the acquisition of Meade Pipeline Company, which was completed in fourth-quarter 2019.



The outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States has impacted the economy in the last phase of the first quarter, which is likely to have affected the firm’s first-quarter performance.

Which Way are Estimates Treading?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues is pegged at 45 cents per unit and $265.90 million, respectively. The top- and the bottom-line figures indicate year-over-year rise of 50.23% and 218.42% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, respectively.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy Partners carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some companies from the sector that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Southwestern Energy Company SWN has an Earnings ESP of +19.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 1.



Energy Transfer LP ET has an Earnings ESP of +13.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 11.



Marathon Oil Corporation MRO has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7.



