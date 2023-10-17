What's in Store for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) in Q3 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 24, before market open. The firm delivered a negative earnings surprise of 26.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

The firm’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the ongoing growth of its high-quality renewable energy portfolio. During the second quarter, NEP completed the acquisition of a 690-megawatt (MW) portfolio of operating wind and solar projects from Energy Resources. This is expected to further drive the firm’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings are also expected to gain from Yellow Pine Solar, a 125-MW solar generation and a 65-MW storage facility in Nevada, which started commercial operations during the to-be-reported quarter.



The firm continues to enjoy structural tax advantages and is not likely to pay meaningful U.S. taxes for at least 15 years. This might have also bolstered its third-quarter earnings.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings is pegged at 48 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year decline of 48.4%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $386.6 million, indicating a 28% improvement year over year.



Our Zacks model predicts renewable energy sales to contribute nearly 84% to the firm’s total revenues compared with 78.1% in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Earnings ESP: NEP’s Earnings ESP is -14.94%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the firm carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



