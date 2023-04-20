What's in Store for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) in Q1 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 financial results on Apr 25, before market open. The firm delivered a negative earnings surprise of 23.08% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

NEP has included more renewable energy sources in its generation portfolio, which is expected to have boosted its first-quarter earnings.



The company continues to enjoy structural tax advantages and is not likely to pay meaningful U.S. taxes for at least 15 years. This must have also bolstered its first-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings is pegged at 46 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year decrease of 73.3%.



The same for revenues is pegged at $415.85 million, indicating a 48% increase year over year.



The Zacks model predicts renewable energy sales to contribute 82.4% to the company’s total revenues compared with 79.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Earnings ESP: NEP’s Earnings ESP is +28.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Chevron CVX is expected to report an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on Apr 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



CVX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 14.27%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.67% in the last four quarters.



Marathon Petroleum MPC is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on May 2, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.24% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



MPC’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.91% in the last four quarters.



Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



CWEN’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 149.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.