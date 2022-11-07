What's in Store for New Fortress Energy (NFE) in Q3 Earnings?

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE is slated to release third-quarter 2022 financial results on Nov 8. The company witnessed an earnings surprise of 13.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

New Fortress Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from portfolio optimization initiatives and higher operating margins in its core business operations.



New Fortress Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from a stable increase in energy prices. NFE’s systematic investment and expanding LNG operations are likely to have benefited its third-quarter earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 99 cents, indicating a whopping 2,080% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for New Fortress Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

New Fortress Energy LLC Price and EPS Surprise

New Fortress Energy LLC price-eps-surprise | New Fortress Energy LLC Quote

Earnings ESP: New Fortress Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NFE has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



Gevo Inc. GEVO is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 8. Gevo has an Earnings ESP of +21.05% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEVO’s 2022 EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 9. CLMT has an Earnings ESP of +40.14% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMT’s 2022 EPU implies year-over-year increase of 73.4%.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 17. HP has an Earnings ESP of +14.32% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 169.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





