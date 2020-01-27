What's in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season?

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 29, before market open. The company delivered positive earnings surprise in the last two reported quarters.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.



Expansion of index and analytics businesses, growth in exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, solid options and fixed income businesses are likely to have aided Nasdaq’s fourth-quarter performance.

Nasdaq’s fourth-quarter results are also expected to reflect the contribution of eVestment and Quandl.



Non-trading revenues are likely to have benefited from better performance of Market Technology, continued strong growth Index and Investment Data & Analytics businesses.



Market Technology and Information Services businesses offer the biggest growth opportunities. Organic expansion, Cinnober acquisition, higher software delivery and growing SaaS surveillance solution are likely to have fueled revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marketing Information Service revenues is pegged at $199 million, indicating an increase of 6.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Higher listings are expected to have aided revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for listing services revenues is pegged at $75 million, indicating 1.4% increase from the year-ago period reported figure.



Interest expenses are likely to have decreased given lower debt level.



The company’s share buyback activity is likely to have aided the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27, indicating 0.8% increase from the year-ago period reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model States



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nasdaq this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Nasdaq has an Earnings ESP of +0.02%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nasdaq, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Nasdaq, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Nasdaq, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Nasdaq carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider



Here are some other stocks from the finance sector with the perfect combination of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming releases.



FleetCor Technologies, Incorporation FLT is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 6. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.7% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Global Payments, Incorporation GPN is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 12. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +3.14% and a Zacks Rank #2.



WEX Incorporation WEX is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Mar 18. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.