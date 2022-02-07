What's in Store for Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q4 Earnings?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average.



The Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and consumer application markets. It is a leading provider of high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $321 million, which indicates growth of 37.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.87, suggesting an increase of 42.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Monolithic Power. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Monolithic Power’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +2.83% as the former is pegged at $1.92 and the latter at $1.87.

Zacks Rank: Monolithic Power currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 14. Arista has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15. Akamai has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #3.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and a Zacks Rank #2. NVIDIA is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

