What's in Store for Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q1 Earnings?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



The Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. It is a leading provider of high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $360 million, which indicates growth of 41.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $2.26, suggesting an increase of 54.8%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monolithic Power. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Monolithic Power’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, as both are pegged at $2.26.

Zacks Rank: Monolithic Power currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Westlake Corporation WLK is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 3. Westlake has an Earnings ESP of +17.30% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. CPSI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 3. Computer Programs has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #1.



EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC has an Earnings ESP of +66.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. EnLink is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

