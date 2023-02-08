What's in Store for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q4 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10.



For the fourth quarter, MTD projects sales growth of 7% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a fall of 1.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



Adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $11.55-$11.65 per share, implying a 10-11% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $11.63 per share, indicating a 10.45% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Mettler-Toledo’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.8%.

Key Factors to Note

Mettler-Toledo’s solid momentum across its Laboratory, Industrial and Food Retail segments is likely to benefit the company’s fourth-quarter results.



Further, MTD’s portfolio strength, robust sales and marketing strategies, margin and productivity initiatives and field resources are likely to have driven sales for the Laboratory Instruments segment in the quarter under review.



Moreover, MTD’s strong momentum in its Laboratory business is likely to have contributed well. High-single-digit growth is expected for this particular business in the quarter under review.



MTD’s robust automated solutions are expected to have aided momentum across the drug process development field in the fourth quarter.



Additionally, strength across core industrial and product inspection businesses is expected to have benefited the company’s Industrial business in the to-be-reported quarter.



MTD expects Core Industrial business growth to be mid-single-digit. Also, it expects the Product Inspection business to grow by low-single digits.



Also, the growing momentum of the product inspection business in America is likely to have been a positive.



Additionally, continuous growth in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, electrical vehicles, micro-electronics and new material industries is likely to have contributed well.



Furthermore, Mettler-Toledo’s strengthening presence in the Americas, Asia and the Rest of the World regions is likely to have been another positive for the quarter under review.



However, macroeconomic headwinds, global supply-chain challenges and inflationary pressures are likely to hurt Mettler-Toledo’s fourth-quarter results.



Further, impacts of unfavourable foreign exchange rate fluctuations and the uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MTD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mettler-Toledo International has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

