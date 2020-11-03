What's in Store for MetLife's (MET) This Earnings Season?

MetLife, Inc.’s MET third-quarter 2020 earnings report is scheduled for Nov 4, 2020, after the market closes.

The company is anticipated to register an increase in earnings but a decline in revenues from the respective year-ago reported figures when it reports quarterly financial numbers.

In the last reported quarter, MetLife’s bottom line of 83 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5% and also declined 39.9% year over year. The company’s results were negatively impacted by lower revenues.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $1.65 per share, indicating 29.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $15.92 billion, implying a 5.89% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Factors Likely to Impact Q3 Results

In the to-be-reported quarter, overall adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, net of foreign currency fluctuations, are likely to have declined in the majority of segments, and most significantly, in the company’s U.S. segment, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

In its U.S. business, the company is likely to have experienced lower adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, thanks to weak contribution from subsegments, namely Retirement and Income Solutions (RIS), Group Benefits and Property & Casualty.

The decrease in RIS might have been due to softness in its pension risk transfer business as well as decreases in its income annuity and structured settlement businesses due to market conditions.

The downside in Group Benefits is likely to have been due to a fall in dental and vision premiums, attributable to the impact of an unearned premium reserve established to recognize the limited availability of services that could be provided due to the COVID-19-imposed restrictions besides the effect of premium credits offered by the company’s customers due to such constraints.

The downfall in Property & Casualty is expected to have been due to the premium credits offered to customers in the company’s auto business as a result of lower miles driven in the wake of the coronavirus-induced restrictions as well as limited exposures in both auto and home businesses.

In Asia, business adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues are likely to have shrunk in the to-be-reported quarter, mainly due to the disposition of MetLife Hong Kong and a decrease in premiums from yen-denominated life products, partially offset by growth in accident & health and foreign currency-denominated life products in Japan.

In Latin America, adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues might have suffered lower annuitizations in Chile during the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in dwindling annuity sales.

The market-related woes due to COVID-19 crisis as well as the sustained low interest rate environment is expected to have persistently weighed on the company’s investment portfolio.

Earnings Surprise History

Over the last four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate twice (missed the mark in the remaining two quarters), the average beat being 6.73%.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for MetLife this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: MetLife has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering with the perfect combination of elements to surpass estimates this reporting cycle are as follows:

Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Manulife Financial Corp. MFC has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and is currently Zacks #3 Ranked.

Green Dot Corporation GDOT has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and is a #3 Ranked player, currently.

