What's in Store for Methode Electronics (MEI) in Q3 Earnings?

Methode Electronics MEI is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Mar 5.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at 92 cents over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 12.2% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $280.6 million, indicating growth of 13.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Management expects weaker third-quarter fiscal 2020 performance as historical trends suggest sequential decline due to the holiday season.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 14.2%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Methode Electronics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Methode Electronics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Methode Electronics, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Consider



Methode Electronics’ top line is expected to have been adversely affected by weaker auto sales, lower industrial equipment purchases and lower planned sales as well as the impact of weaker foreign currencies.



In second-quarter fiscal 2020, sales were dampened by $32 million due to United Auto Workers (UAW) labor strike at General Motors and currency rate fluctuations, which hurt sales by $3.9 million.



The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be reported quarter. Notably, Methode Electronics has lowered its fiscal 2020 sales guidance from $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion to $1.10 billion-$1.13 billion.



Nevertheless, strong adoption for the company’s advanced technology products is a key catalyst. Increasing demand for its magneto-elastic sensor technology, digital instrument cluster offering and electric vehicle technology are expected to have boosted auto revenues in the to-be reported quarter.



Further, Methode Electronics’ Industrial segment is expected to have benefited from Grakon’s robust performance in the heavy-truck and bus market for the to-be-reported quarter.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Methode Electronics carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks That Warrant a Look



Here are three more stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this season.



Tencent Holding Ltd. TCEHY has an Earnings ESP of +6.03% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE has an Earnings ESP of +15.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.