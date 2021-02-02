What's in Store for Meridian Bioscience's (VIVO) Q1 Earnings?

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO is slated to release fiscal first-quarter 2021 results on Feb 5, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 35.7%. Further, it beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 104.8%.

Q1 Estimates

For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $92 million, suggesting growth of 94% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 42 cents per share, indicating a significant improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Solid performance in its Life Science business line courtesy of high demand for COVID-19 related products might have contributed to Meridian Bioscience’s fiscal first-quarter revenue growth.



Per the preliminary announcement, fiscal first-quarter revenues are projected to be around $92 million, indicating a significant growth of 94% on a year-over-year basis.

Per the preliminary announcement, Diagnostics segment began experiencing headwinds during late November when it came to recovery due to resurgence in cases. Consequently, this might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Nonetheless, a series of recombinant viral antigens, which are required for the manufacturing of COVID-19 antibody assays, has been witnessing an increased demand.



Per the fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call, the company introduced a novel Air-Dryable master mix that facilitates shipping dry test kits without any requirement for expensive lyophilization. Also, in October 2020, the company launched a master mix particularly created for liquid biopsy diagnostics.



Apart from this, the company’s Diagnostic research and development team has been focused on bolstering the already strong product pipeline, which remains a major catalyst.



Also, in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, the company saw combo placements of both BreathID and Curian, which validated Meridian Bioscience’s strategic approach to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) products portfolio.



These aforementioned developments are likely to have benefited Meridian Bioscience’s fiscal first-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: Meridian Bioscience has an Earnings ESP of +3.94%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.

