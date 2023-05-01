What's in Store for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q1 Earnings?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.88 billion, indicating growth of 28% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, suggesting a jump from $1.30 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate has remained stable over the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 21.95%.

Factors to Consider

MercadoLibre’s strength across the marketplace and non-marketplace businesses is expected to get reflected in first-quarter results.



The company’s growing initiatives toward strengthening the fintech business are expected to have contributed well to its upcoming results.



The increasing adoption of MercadoPago, on the back of the well-performing merchant services and mobile wallet businesses, is expected to have driven the company’s total payment volume in the quarter to be reported.



MercadoLibre’s strong key offerings, especially online-to-offline offerings, are expected to have consistently aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Robust mobile-point-of-sale services are anticipated to have bolstered transactions per unique active device in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



MercadoLibre’s efforts to bolster the e-commerce business by promoting branding and loyalty are likely to have driven growth in its unique buyer base in the first quarter amid the pandemic.



Solid shipping services are expected to have helped the company deliver an enhanced shopping experience to customers in the quarter to be reported. It is likely to have contributed to shipment growth via MercadoEnvios in the first quarter.



Rising investments by the company in its logistics services are anticipated to have supported the performance of its delivery system in the quarter to be reported.



However, increasing warehousing costs of managed networks and expenses related to infrastructure transition on public clouds are likely to have impacted its profitability in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MercadoLibre this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on this earnings season.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



DOCN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Ceridian HCM CDAY has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



CDAY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDAY’s earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 153.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

