What's in Store for ManpowerGroup (MAN) in Q2 Earnings?

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s MAN company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 20, before the bell.

Expectations This Time Around

The company’s financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly marred by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 29.3%. The expected decline is likely to be due to COVID-19-related work restrictions in the company’s largest markets, affecting the Manpower and Talent Solutions businesses.

The consensus estimate for earnings stand at 8 cents and calls for a massive year-over-year decline of 96.1%, reflecting COVID-19-led termination of client contracts, higher sickness and absenteeism in several countries, and lower permanent-recruitment fees.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2020 earnings.

Avis Budget Group CAR has an Earnings ESP of +3.61% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +13.24% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.