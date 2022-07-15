What's in Store for ManpowerGroup (MAN) in Q2 Earnings?

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 19, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.29 billion, indicating slight year-over-year growth. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in higher-margin offerings and higher levels of permanent recruitment activity.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.34 per share and calls for a year-over-year improvement of 15.8%, expectedly driven by strong operating performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an Earnings ESP of +4.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Booz Allen has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.3% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Cross Country Healthcarehas an expected earnings growth rate of 56% for the current year. CCRN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

