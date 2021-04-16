What's in Store for ManpowerGroup (MAN) in Q1 Earnings?

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 20, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 39.3%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.67 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1%. This small improvement in the top line is likely to be due to recovery of business with easing of lockdown requirements and restrictions in the markets the company serves.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 66 cents and calls for year-over-year decline of 19.5%. Weak operating performance resulting from the pandemic is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-eps-surprise | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

Omnicom OMC, with an Earnings ESP of +2.2% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global SPGI, with an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

Fiserv FISV, with an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV): Get Free Report



ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Get Free Report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.