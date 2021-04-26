What's in Store for Logitech (LOGI) This Earnings Season?

Logitech LOGI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 28.

Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average surprise being 105.7%.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings soared 192% year over year to $2.45 per share and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whopping 126.9% as well. Net sales surged 85% to $1.65 billion and also surpassed the consensus mark of $1.23 billion.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, suggesting a 63% jump from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 96 cents, calling for an improvement of 128.6% year on year.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors

Logitech’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from growth in its Video Collaboration business, driven by the spike in work-from-home and learn-from-home trends. Also, the PC peripheral market is witnessing strong traction, which bodes well for the company.

Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Additionally, demand for its gaming products is likely to have shot up during the quarter to be reported on the heightening popularity of online video games and eSports amid the pandemic-led stay-at-home environment.

Moreover, the Mobile Speakers segment might have rebounded in the quarter under review thanks to the opening of retailers worldwide.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Logitech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Logitech currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming release:

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avnet, Inc. AVT has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +4.16% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

