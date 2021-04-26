What's in Store for LKQ Corp (LKQ) This Earnings Season?

LKQ Corporation LKQ is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at 63 cents per share on revenues of $2.95 billion.



This aftermarket auto parts distributor delivered better-than-anticipated earnings in the last reported quarter on higher-than-anticipated EBITDA from the parts and services segment in North America.



The company topped estimates in all of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 89.63%. This is depicted in the graph below:

LKQ Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

LKQ Corporation price-eps-surprise | LKQ Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LKQ Corporation’s first-quarter earnings per share witnessed downward revision of one cent in the past 90 days. Nonetheless, this compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 57 cents per share, indicating a 10.53% rise, year on year. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year fall of 1.61%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for LKQ Corporation this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: LKQ Corporation has an Earnings ESP of +0.18%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: LKQ Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Factors

LKQ Corporation’s strategic acquisitions and divestments have aided in streamlining the company’s product portfolio and buoyed its long-term prospects. The firm frequently acquires companies to expand its geographic footprint, improve customer offering and adopt new technologies. The positive impacts of these frequent buyouts are likely to be reflected in the first-quarter margins.



Markedly, the consensus estimate for revenues from parts and services in North America for the March-end quarter is pegged at $1,011 million, suggesting a rise from the $981 million recorded in the previous quarter. This is likely to have fueled the top line during the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues from the specialty segment is pinned at $387 million, calling for a rise from the $354 million reported in the previous quarter. In addition, the consensus mark for the quarterly EBITDA from the segment is pegged at $40.7 million, indicating a rise from the $29.9 recorded in the prior quarter. This projected upswing is likely to have boosted the company’s revenues during the quarter in discussion.



Apart from this, LKQ Corporation’s cost-containment efforts are anticipated to have aided its performance during the March-end quarter.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues from parts and services in Europe, which has the highest contribution to the company’s revenues, is pegged at $1,370 million. This indicates a drop from the $1,427 million reported in the previous quarter. The decline is likely to have hurt the company’s performance during the quarter under review.

Other Stocks to Consider

Along with LKQ Corporation, here are a few other stocks lined up to release first-quarter results soon. Encouragingly, our model predicts earnings beats for these stocks as well:



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT has an Earnings ESP of +67.74% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company will announce first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 30.



IAA Inc. IAA has an Earnings ESP of +5.6% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to release earnings figures on May 4.



General Motors GM has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 5.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.



See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



IAA, Inc. (IAA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.