What's in Store for Limbach (LMB) This Earnings Season?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB is slated to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 12 after the bell.

The company posted an earnings surprise of 212.12% in the last-reported quarter. It had come up with earnings per share of 37 cents against a loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 1.9% to $135.2 million.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 9 cents, indicating a decline of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, attributable to operating weakness.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $142 million, indicating 3.9% year-over-year decline. Revenues from the construction segment are likely to have been weighed down by pandemic-led project suspensions in regions like Eastern and Western Pennsylvania, Florida and New England. Service revenues are anticipated to have been affected by pandemic-led delays in several operating regions.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Limbach this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Limbach has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Performances of Some Business Services Companies

Equifax Inc. EFX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and improved 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.9% and improved 22% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the consensus mark by 90.5% but declining more than 37.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.7% but declined 12.7% year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.6% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.07 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus mark but declining 4% from the year-ago quarter.

