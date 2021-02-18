What's in Store for Leidos Holdings (LDOS) in Q4 Earnings?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 23, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.60%.

Moreover, Leidos Holdings delivered an earnings surprise of 17.57%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Let’s discuss how things have shaped ahead of the announcement.

Factors at Play

Positive synergies from recent acquisitions are expected to have boosted the company’s fourth-quarter revenues. Also, contract growth in recent times along with the company’s ability to accelerate the reopening of medical exam clinics have been bolstering its top line performance lately. A similar trend is expected to have benefited Leidos Holdings’ revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Further, Dianetics acquisition and the strong execution of new programs are projected to have boosted revenues from its Defense Solutions segment, which constitutes almost half of the company’s total revenues.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.40 billion, which indicates a rise of 15.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Per the company’s earlier announced expectation, Leidos Holdings’ business returned to normalized run rates and favorable mix in the fourth quarter. Consequently, high staff utilization, reduced indirect costs and strong program execution across the entire business are expected to have boosted its quarterly margin. This in turn is expected to have boosted its earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.60, which indicates an improvement of 6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Leidos Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Leidos Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Stock to Consider

Here is a company from the broader Aerospace sector you may want to consider as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE has an Earnings ESP of +9.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings from continuing operations of $6.38 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of 18 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Get Free Report



Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS): Get Free Report



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.